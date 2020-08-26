$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.16. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

DHC opened at $3.84 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

