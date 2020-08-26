-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.39). Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 315,000 shares of company stock worth $236,250.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,875,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,714,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 48.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

