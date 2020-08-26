5,378 Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crane by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.6% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 7.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

NYSE:CR opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

