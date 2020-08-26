694 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 694 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ANSYS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,710,000 after acquiring an additional 156,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.49 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $330.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.29.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

