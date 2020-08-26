82,768 Shares in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in News by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in News by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.47. News Corp has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

