ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.40.

ABMD opened at $311.12 on Tuesday. ABIOMED has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.20 and a 200-day moving average of $213.50.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,704,000 after purchasing an additional 143,166 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,894 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 22.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,637,000 after purchasing an additional 209,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

