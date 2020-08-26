Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

In related news, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $1,184,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 405,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,368. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 181,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 180.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 95,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

