Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Short Interest Update

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.57.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,432,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 108,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

