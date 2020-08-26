Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 511,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 642,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARAY. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The stock has a market cap of $207.28 million, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

