Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Down 7.9%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 2,218,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,218,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACOR. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 138.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

