Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) vs. MobileSmith (NYSE:NUZE) Critical Review

Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) and MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acorn International and MobileSmith’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorn International $37.49 million 1.00 $9.84 million N/A N/A MobileSmith $1.79 million 152.90 -$12.19 million N/A N/A

Acorn International has higher revenue and earnings than MobileSmith.

Profitability

This table compares Acorn International and MobileSmith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorn International 15.57% 9.53% 7.92% MobileSmith -444.42% -151.18% -114.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Acorn International and MobileSmith, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorn International 0 0 0 0 N/A MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Acorn International shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Acorn International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Acorn International has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MobileSmith has a beta of -5.47, meaning that its stock price is 647% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acorn International beats MobileSmith on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers health and collectible, mobile phones, kitchen and household, fitness, cosmetics, auto, consumer electronics, and other products. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

MobileSmith Company Profile

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

