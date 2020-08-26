Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Actuant stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. Actuant has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Actuant news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,801.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Actuant by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Actuant by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Actuant by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Actuant in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Actuant in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

