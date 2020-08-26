Aeron Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Aeron has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $26,432.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.49 or 0.05582592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031533 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

