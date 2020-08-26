Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €11.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.85 ($13.94).

AIXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €10.21 ($12.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90. Aixtron has a one year low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a one year high of €12.86 ($15.13). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.