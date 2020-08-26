Alasdair Cooke Buys 750,000 Shares of Caravel Minerals Ltd (ASX:CVV) Stock

Caravel Minerals Ltd (ASX:CVV) insider Alasdair Cooke acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. Caravel Minerals Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of A$0.05 ($0.04).

Get Caravel Minerals alerts:

Caravel Minerals Company Profile

Caravel Minerals Limited operates as a copper exploration and development company in Western Australia. It also explores for gold and molybdenum deposits. It holds interest in the Caravel Copper Project that comprise 11 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 200 square kilometers located in Central Wheatbelt, Western Australia.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Caravel Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravel Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.