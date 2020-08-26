Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $320.00 at Barclays

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

BABA stock opened at $286.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $289.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

