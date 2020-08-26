Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $530.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ABTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $27.00.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

