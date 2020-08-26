Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $33.00 on Monday. Allovir has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,640 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Brainard purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

