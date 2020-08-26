Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.22 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,241,000 after purchasing an additional 166,076 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Amgen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

