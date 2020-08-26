Analysts Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT at $35.00

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of CRNX opened at $15.53 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a current ratio of 21.34.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 491,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

