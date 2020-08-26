Analysts Set HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target at $30.40

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.02. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 13,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $333,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,745.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $4,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 589.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 84,516 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 269,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

