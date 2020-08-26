Analysts Set Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) PT at €23.00

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.00 ($27.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JUN3 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

JUN3 stock opened at €27.16 ($31.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Jungheinrich has a 52-week low of €10.06 ($11.84) and a 52-week high of €28.84 ($33.93). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.84.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.