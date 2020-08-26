Analysts Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Target Price at GBX 4,976.55

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,976.55 ($65.03).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,998 ($52.24) to GBX 3,522 ($46.02) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($74.48) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,058 ($79.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.15). The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,386.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,165.51.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.