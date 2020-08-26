Analysts Set Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Target Price at $40.00

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRTN. BofA Securities upgraded Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Triton International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 80,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $2,638,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 421,828 shares of company stock worth $13,620,845 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triton International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Triton International by 28.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triton International by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRTN stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Triton International has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.