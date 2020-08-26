Analyzing PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) & DermTech (OTCMKTS:DMTK)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotNetwork has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DermTech and PotNetwork, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A

DermTech presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.76%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DermTech and PotNetwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million 66.51 -$19.69 million N/A N/A PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PotNetwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DermTech.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and PotNetwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96% PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PotNetwork shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of PotNetwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DermTech beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

PotNetwork Company Profile

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Capital Venture Co., engages in the research, development, and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. It also engages in the pre-owned auto dealership business. The company sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as SND Auto Group Inc. and changed its name to PotNetwork Holdings, Inc in March 2017. PotNetwork Holdings, Inc is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.