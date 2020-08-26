Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) were down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 740,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 934,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $248.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

