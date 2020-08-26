Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

ANDE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Andersons from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $17.84 on Monday. Andersons has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $588.72 million, a P/E ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Andersons will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 164.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 84.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

