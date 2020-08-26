Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $15.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 310,191 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

