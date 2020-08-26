Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at National Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. National Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s previous close.

AQB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aquabounty Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

AQB stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. Aquabounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.55.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aquabounty Technologies news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,009,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,000. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Third Security LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 57.0% during the first quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 14,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 88,745 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.