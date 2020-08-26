Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 5.3%

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.76. 235,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 457,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 1,616.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arch Coal by 53.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

