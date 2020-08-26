Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $118,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

