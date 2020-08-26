ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

