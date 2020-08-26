AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) Declares Final Dividend of $0.36

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th. This is a positive change from AUB Group’s previous final dividend of $0.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $882.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. AUB Group has a 12-month low of A$9.01 ($6.44) and a 12-month high of A$15.86 ($11.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is A$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About AUB Group

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

