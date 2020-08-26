Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.97 and its 200 day moving average is $203.14. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $254.35.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.54.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

