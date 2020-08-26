Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Autohome updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of ATHM opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. Autohome has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $100.10.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.