Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.25. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $25,339.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 72.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 704,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 296,115 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 21.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,165,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 204,415 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 30.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 736,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 173,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 102,811 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

