Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,981 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after buying an additional 2,058,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after buying an additional 1,432,078 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after buying an additional 282,730 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after buying an additional 194,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after buying an additional 1,091,892 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE CFG opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

