Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1,112.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,692 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $24,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $6,023,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 457,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

