Bank of Nova Scotia Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

NYSE AMP opened at $156.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.96. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.