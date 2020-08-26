Bank of Nova Scotia Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.