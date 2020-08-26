Bank of Nova Scotia Has $15.30 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,881 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638,081 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $281.31 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

