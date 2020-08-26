Bank of Nova Scotia Has $17.60 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 404,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 65.4% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of DAL opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.