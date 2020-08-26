Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $40.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Banner by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Banner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Banner by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.10. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

