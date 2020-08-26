Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €51.78 ($60.92) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €49.75. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.45.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.