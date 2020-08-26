BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,908 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,419,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,156 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in BCE by 5.5% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,483,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,170 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in BCE by 23.4% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 77,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

