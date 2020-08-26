Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 35.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $256,747,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.47.

NYSE BDX opened at $255.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.18. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

