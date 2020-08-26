Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.32.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $11,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 614,275 shares in the company, valued at $48,085,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 920,549 shares of company stock worth $77,977,061. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,977 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,161,000 after buying an additional 67,384 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,977 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,474,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,063,000 after purchasing an additional 493,416 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

