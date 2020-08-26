Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.66. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $11,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 614,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,085,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 920,549 shares of company stock worth $77,977,061. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Best Buy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,958 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Best Buy by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,607,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.