Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.