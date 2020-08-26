Best Buy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 85,280 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,110% compared to the average daily volume of 7,047 call options.

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBY opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.32.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

